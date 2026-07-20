Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Nancy Sullivan's avatar
Nancy Sullivan
14h

Clara - I've absolutely loved your recaps.

Appreciatively,

Newly anointed soccer fanatic

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Elise Chidley's avatar
Elise Chidley
13h

I forgot how much I enjoy your posts! I'll be back to read more for sure. Trump is just trumping. He always wants to be in on any photo opp. It's pretty embarrassing.

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