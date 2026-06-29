Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Caitlin's avatar
Caitlin
2d

As a Canadian I feel it's my duty to tell you that is not Stephen Eustaquio...

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1 reply by Clara
Shannon's avatar
Shannon
2d

Only here for the train talk because I cannot get into the Cup this year. I recently took a 50-hour train from Seattle to Chicago and enjoyed it so much I didn’t even mind it was supposed to only be 46 hours. No romance, alas.

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