Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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weasal's avatar
weasal
1d

Spare a thought for our wee Scotland. First World Cup outing in 28 years, won the first game against Haiti, and sadly lost 1-0 to Morocco despite playing really well in the second half and there being TWO bad calls that should have been penalties. But the Tartan Army have completely taken over Boston with their joy and silliness and now no one wants them to leave. So the mayor decided she’d make Boston and Glasgow official twin cities! The content on the daily from the fans has been sublime. Wherever the Tartan Army go, fun follows.

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kaitscott's avatar
kaitscott
1d

Trump is embarrassing for so many reasons, but having no reverence for good sportsmanship is chief among them.

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