My fellow sleep deprivees—we have made it ten days into the tragically best sporting event to grace our eyeballs, and I say that with all due respect to the New York Knicks, long may they reign.

I never really know what time it is anymore, which is super fine and normal and above all healthy, actually. I do, however, know the population of Curaçao (155,000, give or take) and how many goals got past the small island’s legendary goalkeeper Eloy Room last night: ze-ro, baby. 15 saves to give World Cup debutant Curaçao their first point ever in the tournament.

Like, exactly. The World Cup should bring you to tears, one way or another. (Photo: Getty Images)

Which brings me to one of my main points today: there were a lot of people who doubted the intelligence of expanding the World Cup from its traditional 32 teams to 48. I was one of them because I am, by virtue of strong historical evidence, suspicious of any decision taken by FIFA that reeks of CYA and/or financial motivations.

But I have loved seeing teams I may never otherwise have seen play on the global stage—Curaçao, yes, but also Cape Verde (who plays Uruguay tonight, so forgive me if I’m slightly less enthused about Vozinha’s diabolical goalkeeping skills today), Haiti, Uzbekistan, Bosnia, Jordan, among others. A couple, yes, have been in the World Cup before (Bosnia in 2014, Haiti in 1974), but one (1) constructive thing we can say about the Internet and especially social media today is that it amplifies lesser-known players and teams in a way that traditional media never could.

There were questions about the level of the football that would be brought to the World Cup when the tournament was expanded to include teams that, but for the expansion, would likely never have qualified. But what if I told you Cape Verde v. Spain was a much more exciting time than, say, USA v. Australia, a game whose most titillating minutes took place when the ref cramped and had to be stretched out by both an Australian and an American player.

Incredible stuff. The kind of situation that makes you think: maybe I could be a ref, too. (Photo: Reuters)

Yes, there have been a few bad games (Czechia v. South Africa comes to mind) and worse than that, a few boring games (Qatar v. Switzerland … why?), but that happens every World Cup. You can’t have several matches a day and expect fireworks every time. The key, though, is that while historic matches will not happen every time, you never know when they might hit you in the face—like last night’s Germany v. Ivory Coast, for instance.

Tl;dr: This is why it’s important to watch as many games as humanly possible. Because you just never know, and because you can sleep on July 20.

Considering how many more games we’ve had during this iteration of the tournament, actually, I’ve been surprised by the relatively level playing field. In comparison to previous World Cups, I don’t find there’s been a noticeable gain in bad/boring games this year.

To be clear, I do not in any way, shape, or form, feel called upon to hand it to Gianni Infantino et al, because I firmly believe that anything good that happens to and around football is strictly in spite and not because of that nefarious crew. More of a broken clock still right twice a day situation. You don’t get to take credit for a sunrise for merely opening the curtain.

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With that, here are a few moments I’ve been thinking about from the first week/ten days of the 2026 World Cup:

1. Back to that shocking Cape Verde v. Spain match for a second.

Despite dozens of attempts, Spain simply could not find the back of the net, and it was largely due to the heroic performance of Cape Verde’s keeper Vozinha (né Josimar José Évora Dias), a 40-year-old who only went pro at 25 and plays for Portugal’s second division, in case you wanna direct some inspirational talk your way in the mirror tomorrow morning.

Following this game, it became widely known that Vozinha’s mother had been unable to witness this tour de force because she hadn’t had time to gather the $15,000 bond payment required as part of the visa approval process.

Cape Verde is among 50 countries whose citizens face bonds of up to $15,000 to secure a U.S. visa, part of President Donald Trump’s broader crackdown on travelers from countries that officials said had high rates of visa overstays. The Trump administration last month suspended the requirement for ticket-holders from Cape Verde and four other World Cup nations, but critics said it was too late for many fans. (ESPN)

Following the public’s outrage to this tragic set of circumstances, the visa was expedited, fees were waived, and Vozinha’s mother is now expected to attend tonight’s game against Uruguay.

For the nth time, Trump et al refuse to understand the most important reason why a country should want to host an event as expensive and as chaotic as the World Cup: the exercise of soft power. To tangle one’s own culture so intimately with the beautiful game and welcome fans from all over the world, and in so doing, convince the world that actually, you’re not so bad! Instead, what this American administration is doing is hopping on a global platform and showing everyone that their preconceptions about our government, actually, were pretty much on the money. Well done, everyone. Just racking up unforced errors, one day at a time.

Straight into my veins , this disappointed moue. (Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo stays losing.

I just. When DR Congo equalized against Portugal late in the first half and kept the European country at bay for the rest of the match, denying the aging Portuguese striker the chance to celebrate? That was so special to me.

I’ve recently become aware that Ronaldo, in the year 2026, still remains in possession of some shooters, including in my own social circle, and the news shocked me to my core. I won’t even get into the rape allegations because they’re somewhat legally murky, but a player who accepted a €200 million/year contract to play in the Saudi league and is universally considered an egomaniac by the majority of the football world? That’s your man?? Anyway. As always: If Cristiano Ronaldo has no haters, it means I’m dead.

3. We must briefly speak of Curaçao’s goal against Germany, and that nirvanic 17-minute period during which the game was tied at 1-1.

I am really rather original in that I love an underdog, and the idea of a small Caribbean island with a population of around 620,000 making 4-time World Cup champion Germany sweat for a bit? Baby, that’s what the beautiful game is all about. And sure, Germany later came back to score six more times, but you simply cannot take away the thrill and the joy of Curaçao’s first goal in their first World Cup.

(By the by, after seeing Germany barely eke out a win against (a very strong, to be fair) Ivory Coast last night, I’m starting to doubt the likelihood of them making it too far into the knock-outs. I don’t say this as a hater because I actually like the German style of football and think their recent victories have been well-earned, but—they’re not looking as solid this time around, are they?)

4. America’s treatment of the Iranian national team.

Another low point of which I know you’re all aware. Cruel and embarrassing.

Iran has said that 15 members of its delegation have been denied entry into the United States. On top of that, the visas of those who have been allowed entry are structured in such a way as to require them to enter and leave the U.S. on the same day as their matches, which is not a stipulation placed upon other teams and which quite clearly places the Iranians at a tactical and practical disadvantage.

The Iranian national team the day of the match against New Zealand (which ended in a 2-2 draw). (Photo: Reuters)

An initial peace deal between Iran and the U.S. was signed earlier this week, which should mean the restraints on the Iranian delegation are loosened, but that would assume an exercise of logic and rationality from the Trump administration, and it saddens me to say that I am simply not an idiot and that I have eyes and that my brain remains capable of drawing inferences from relevant precedent. But hey, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe come this afternoon, Trump himself will be down in Los Angeles at the Iran-Belgium match, respectfully shaking coach Amir Ghalenoei’s hand. A huge time for naked delusion, the World Cup.

5. Allow me a moment of bitterness.

This is the South American in me, but there’s something about both France and England both handily winning their opening matches that does not sit right with my spirit.

It’s hard to draw any sort of conclusions after a single match, but the Senegal side France beat 3-1 was strong, and although this Croatian team is inferior to the one that knocked out England in the 2018 semi-finals … they’re not an inconsequential opponent, and 4-2 is a fairly definitive victory. I’ll be playing close attention to France v. Iraq on Monday and England v. Ghana on Tuesday, but it’s unfortunately looking good for these former champions. Starting to have some difficult conversations with myself, I fear.

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P.S. I know everyone and their mother will be rooting for Vozinha and Cape Verde tonight and I get it (see above re my usual underdog preferences), but if you could spare a little thought for Uruguay, it would not be remiss! I wouldn’t hate you for it! That’s all!

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What have been your favorite (and least favorite, I suppose) moments from the first ten days of the World Cup? Tell us about them! x

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