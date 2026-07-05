Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Devon's avatar
Devon
1d

The Cabo Verde game was so exciting even my MOTHER was riveted (hates sports, loves an underdog tale). The announcer said at the end “ I don’t care what the scoreboard says, Cape Verde are the winners today” 😭

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1 reply by Clara
Eliza's avatar
Eliza
15h

England has to lose. As an Australian, the only thing we have left is seeing England booted out

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