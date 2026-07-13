Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Ryn Leigh's avatar
Ryn Leigh
3d

Devastating as an American to be actively cheering for the French.

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Violet Carol's avatar
Violet Carol
3d

I co-sign every part of this correct analysis of all current happenings 😅⚽️

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