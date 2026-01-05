Happy New Year, folks. I’m about a week late here, because although this post was more or less ready on December 30, it needed a few tweaks and I spent most of the last five days frolickling and away from my little laptop. Here’s proof:

It was very lovely.

But the tweaks have now been made, and the Best of 2025 trio ends with books, which feels right. Logistically speaking, it’s much easier to tell you all the new and new-to-me books I read this year than it was to list all the albums I listened to or all the films I watched. Mainly because I log them somewhat religiously so it’s a matter of copying said list, something I am doing manually because I enjoy the act of mechanically typing with no greater goal than that of a faithful reproduction. There’s a soothing mindlessness to it.

At the end of last year when I published an equivalent newsletter for my 2024 reads, I had this to say:

My goals for 2025 generally involve reading more works in translation and more original works in Spanish. Branching out, etcetc.

And I’m happy to say that I mostly achieved that goal. In 2025, of the 53 books I read, 21 were in translation and 7 were originally in Spanish. So I’m pleased. I still kept up my steady diet of British, Irish, and American literature (22 books in total, give or take a few ambiguous nationalities), but they were more of a plurality than a majority.

For reference, which as a rule is nice to have in one place, I’m including here all the book- and literature-related essays published this year.

everything i read july-september 2025 Clara · October 20, 2025 I got carried away with this one—Substack informs me that it is too long for email, so if you want to keep reading past the cutoff point, I recommend the app or (as is my preference) desktop. xx Read full story

reading recap (april-june) Clara · July 14, 2025 Folks, it's time for our quarterly book recap. I like doing these every three months—it allows me to gauge trends in my reading habits, see what kind of books I've been gravitating towards over longer periods of time ... an occasionally disturbing self-study, to be honest. Read full story

on clarice lispector Clara · June 9, 2025 The writers of many (most?) newsletters I follow don’t just write their newsletters—they also work on novels, short stories, poetry, cookbooks, longform journalism. This includes me, as well, I suppose. And maybe some of these writers are multi-hyphenates mainly by virtue of economic necessity instead of a real wish and/or willingness to spread themselves thin across multiple writing fields. Read full story

who gets to do the right thing? Clara · April 30, 2025 In a way, Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These is about how all the feelings you’ve repressed throughout the year will inevitably come back to haunt you in the weeks before Christmas, when work eases and free time, with all its tangents, begins to rear its ugly head. You ask yourself questions like: what am I doing with my life; is my past consistent… Read full story

everything i read jan-mar '25 Clara · April 2, 2025 Well, friends, I have once again been reading. This is a lengthy newsletter, probably best to read on the app or desktop, but hopefully you can find a book to add to your list from it. Comments are open, so feel free to share your opinions of the books mentioned, even if they’re different from mine! :) Read full story

in defense of the re-read Clara · February 23, 2025 I’ve been working on and thinking about this for a while now, and it was meant to go up a few days ago, but I caught a bit of a bug and honestly, anything having to do with reading makes more sense on a Sunday to me, anyway. Read full story

*

In the order read, below are the books that kept me company this year.

*

I feel like I was more intentional about the books I picked up in 2025 compared to previous years, so you can of course imagine how coming up with ten favorites was a bit of a struggle for me. But here’s a bit of an attempt, in no particular order:

Agua Viva

Greek Lessons

Small Things Like These

Primavera con una esquina rota

On the Calculation of Volume I

Demon Copperhead

El buen mal

Dept. of Speculation

The Short Reign of Pippin IV

Orlanda

*

And there you have it! My reading goals for 2026 are kinda more of the same (literature in translation, original works in Spanish), although I also want to practice my Italian, French, and Portuguese, so I’m going to do my best to read more original works in those languages, particularly from authors I’ve already read in translation (e.g., Italo Calvino, Jacqueline Harpman, Clarice Lispector). And, maybe, reading more from friends’ recommendations—many of my favorite reads this year, for instance, came from finally listening to friends’ increasingly insistent suggestions.

Did I miss any of your favorites? Anything you think I must read asap? Let me know!

Thanks for reading! You can find me on instagram and tiktok. The newsletter is fully supported by readers, so if you often find yourself thinking I enjoyed that and also I happen to have disposable income, please consider sharing the newsletter with a friend and/or becoming a paid subscriber for $6/month or $40/year. If not, honestly, that’s fine, too. I get it.