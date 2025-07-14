Hmm That's Interesting

Sarah
3d

Always here for some Fitzgerald dragging lol

Skyler
3d

This does NOT do The Vegetarian justice. Maybe I'm biased because it's the first Han Kang book I ever read, and I read it in IB English Literature HL, which was one of my favorite classes of all time. Still: the point of the novel is not Yeong-Hye's self-destruction; Yeong-Hye is not a real person! One of its intentions ("big why", as my English teacher would say) is to show the relationship between bodily autonomy and societal expectations. That's why it's told from different perspectives; that's why we get so little of the protagonist's own perspective. Ultimately, The Vegetarian is not about a woman's self-destruction resulting from her dietary choices, but her environment's reaction to her dietary choices and the (self-)destruction resulting from those reactions (I'd list them here, but I don't want to spoil the book for those still planning to read it).

Yes, you can say that it fucked you up; if it hadn't, I'd have believed you weren't paying attention while reading. Yes, I'd be cautious with it if you have a history of issues with food/eating. Yes, it's graphic and gory at times, but that's part of the intention and in my eyes makes it even more worth to read.

