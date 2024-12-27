Hmm That's Interesting

Home
Chat
Archive
About
how to have a nice day
(or at least try)
  
Clara
33
the court of donald trump
confirming the non-existence of the divine right of kings
  
Clara
8
on david lynch and twin peaks
a brief note of thanks
  
Clara
5
no no i think it's great that musk and zuckerberg arguably control social media
(on tiktok's ban)
  
Clara
8
ok fine let's talk about emilia perez
(i am aghast)
  
Clara
6
i'd love for us to be normal about water consumption
a small rant
  
Clara
15

December 2024

on being a work in progress
and writing a newsletter
  
Clara
31
every book i read in 2024
and a little sentence for each
  
Clara
34
who gets access to a woman's body?
on sydney sweeney and mikey madison
  
Clara
10
my favorite 10 albums of 2024
'twas a good year for music!
  
Clara
30
i'm asking: what books have directly led to an interest in other books/art?
an open thread!
  
Clara
99
no one is being normal about wicked
maybe we can be honest for a sec
  
Clara
17
© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture