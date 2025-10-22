Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren K's avatar
Lauren K
3d

I can’t look away the heist is just too chic and so French. Fencing jewels in the year 2025- I have been revived. (But yes Big Theft is “bad”)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Clara and others
Ellie J Carr's avatar
Ellie J Carr
3d

Chef's kiss for both French art heists (or any art heists really) and your piece. I feel much less guilty about enjoying every detail of this story of jewels nicked (!) from The Louvre (!!) before croissant-o-clock. Honestly, delicieux.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Clara and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture