It has taken me 1.5 years since I began writing Hmm … That’s Interesting to populate this page.

This is what I look like. A bit smug, I realize. My apologies, it’s just how my face arranges itself.

You’re probably here because you clicked on one of my many (many) prompts to check out my newsletter on Instagram/TikTok/Twitter. I hate engaging in self-promotion (see above) so I deeply thank you for at least making it worth it. I hope you enjoy!

I update this newsletter regularly — two times a week, to be specific, one of which is for paid subscribers only — with culture and culture-adjacent issues. It’s a good time, according to multiple sources not all of which are my mother.

If external validation matters to you, as it does to me, you’ll be happy to know that Hmm was a featured publication in 2023, putting us in lovely company indeed.

Fulfillment Policy

When you become a paid subscriber, you can expect new content in your inbox every week. Typically, I send out newsletters twice a week, although the timing might shift around in a given week. You can cancel your subscription at any time through the dashboard on your Substack account. You can read a walkthrough for that process here.

This (trying to persuade you to subscribe to the newsletter of a perfect stranger) was an absolute thrill. If you want more parentheses and dashes and overly lengthy sentences with more subclauses than are strictly necessary, you will like my newsletter. If you also want pop culture and literature and occasional ramblings about pasta, you will love my newsletter.