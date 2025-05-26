To my [REDACTED]'s eternal disappointment, I am very ambivalent when it comes to the idea of having children of my own. Do you know how many conversations about fertility have been foisted upon me in the last five years? So many conversations. I have learned entirely too much about hormones and egg/embryo storage and bloating and needles and yet. My opinion has remained largely unchanged. However. Something has changed. I am this close to reconsidering my plans. Not for my sake, though. No, no. My intentions are rather of an altruistic nature.

I’m reconsidering my stance on children because we need to expand Ms. Rachel’s fan base. It has become a new priority for me.

Like, no to stan culture except when it comes to Ms. Rachel, who I think we can all agree is an angel here on earth. Have pro-natalists considered shifting their foundational premise from thinly veiled eugenics to admiration for one Rachel Accurso? Widen your tent, babes.

Who’d have thought I’d be lauding a girlie in dungarees in 2025? (Photo: Netflix)

My friends and their small child visited a few weeks ago and while we had ourselves a little drink, they played Ms. Rachel for her. It was the first time I had seen the overalls-clad star in action and I very genuinely exclaimed, "wait, I love Ms. Rachel!" They were understandably surprised given that she is, famously, a children's entertainer and I myself am, famously, an adult.

But I'm not alone in this. Over the last few months, along with many others I have been impressed with Accurso in a way I frankly have not been by anyone actually elected to represent the will of the people (a concept!). Indeed, in a couple years of being fed little but disillusionment from public figures' behavior, it has been an unexpected balm to witness Accurso act with the consistent integrity, humanity, and bravery I hoped to see from elected officials who ran on and continue to—phonily—espouse those purported values (I am looking at you, Cory Booker!).

*

I first became aware of Accurso beyond the concept of Somewhat Recognizable Friendly-Looking Woman in a Pink Shirt and Overalls when she began to frequently speak out for children suffering from hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity around the world last year.

msrachelforlittles A post shared by @msrachelforlittles

Back in November, she shared donation links to the U.N. World Food Programme for communities in crisis in Gaza, Sudan, Haiti, and Mali. And because people are insane, Accurso has been dealing with bullying and harassment for as long as she's been speaking out on behalf of Palestinian children. How dare she.

A few days ago, the New York Times even seriously entertained the idea that she was being financed by Hamas. Behold, the so-called paper of record capitulating to rabid, baseless allegations:

Accurso, 42, in an emailed response denied having received money from Hamas. “This accusation is not only absurd, it’s patently false,” she said.

Unconscionable, some folks seemed to be saying, that a woman whose life's work is children's education would do something on behalf of children affected by catastrophe and destruction around the world. As if only some children were deserving of a safe and stable life free from hunger and homelessness and sickness and suffering. The audacity of her.

*

The thing is, Accurso didn't have to do any of this. Everything is political, sure, but how many Internet personalities do you know who in the last year and a half have chosen silence and so-called neutrality in the face of the murder of (at least) 50,000 Palestinians with the help of American weapons and political support? I could start a list now and not be done before dinnertime.

There are news accounts, and I know you know them, that aggregate headlines from all over the world but have scarcely mentioned Gaza since October 2023. I have personally been endlessly disappointed by many people I used to respect but whose kindness appear to have grown borders.

And yet, even in the face of harsh and public criticism, Accurso has doubled down on her advocacy. Over the weekend, she shared a photo of Rahaf, a young Palestinian double-amputee who the entertainer has featured on her show, with the following caption:

Source: @/msrachelforlittles on Instagram.

It's long, but here's the part that hit me hardest:

Leaders - be so ashamed of your silence. Be so ashamed that you speak up for kids everywhere but in Gaza. Be so ashamed that you don't see kids like Rahaf as you see other kids. Be so ashamed of your anti-Palestinian racism. Be so ashamed that your constituents are begging and pleading that you speak out against this horrific suffering & cruelty against children & you stay silent.

Do you see what I mean? It's inspiring to witness someone not just possess moral clarity but act upon it, risking personal and professional repercussions for the sake of doing the right thing. We don’t see it nearly often enough, and I think it’s the reason why I find myself so moved by it.

Because yeah, it actually does mean a lot that Accurso is using her platform like this. It matters that she's choosing to speak out boldly and personally, not just sharing a vague infographic on her story once a quarter. She's going beyond the bare minimum, showing so-called leaders what it actually means to lead: by advocating, loudly and consistently, for those without the power to do so themselves.

I shouldn’t need it, but it’s a reminder. To keep talking about it. To stay vocal. To care. And I’m grateful for it.

Thank you for reading. I meant to publish this last week, but a variety of little ailments briefly took me out of commission. My apologies. You can find me on instagram and tiktok. The newsletter is fully supported by readers, so if you find yourself frequently enjoying these posts, please consider sharing the newsletter with a friend and/or becoming a paid subscriber.