Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marion Teniade's avatar
Marion Teniade
3d

The peacocks not being photogenic DOES sound ridiculous

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Clara
Colleen's avatar
Colleen
3d

Whew, what a lovely voyage through your eyes. Thank you.

(And kudos for the little empanada dig at the end. I have always thought that to be the MOST ridiculous thing about her - though truly, I love that whole mess of a show)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Clara
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture