Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
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Happy birthday, Clara!!!! Thank you for being such a delight to read 💘

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Cara
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when i tell you, "i'm turning eight this year," please know that i am whimpering for escape from this astrological threat of immortality. what if i really AM only 8 and going to live forever? in this hellscape? signed, the least whimsical leap year "baby" you'll ever meet (and the worst -- WORST -- is when someone quips lecherously, "omg you're only 8?! and you're in this bar? jailbait! har har har")

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