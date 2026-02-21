Not to be dramatic, but if I’m awake, I’m probably listening to music. In the background, in my ears, in my head, which occasionally makes friends ask if I’m having a wee mental episode. I’m not. I just really appreciate a bit of music. At all times. I’m constantly dragging people to the jazz club, whether or not they want to go—sue me. It’s edifying. Community-building. Life-affirming. Romance-inducing. A chill live music moment can sustain my energy and my mood for weeks.

Earlier this week I shared a song I’ve been loving on my little Instagram story, something I do with relative frequency because art is better when shared, okay, and proceeded to go about my day. IMAGINE MY SURPRISE when I checked my messages and someone was kindly, gently—dare I say almost pityingly?—delivering the following news:

And reader, the thing is I, like I assume many of you who are also in possession of taste and whimsy, do like Olivia Dean.

However, and not to sound like an anti-vaxxer for a quick sec, I did unfortunately have to Do My Own Research before deciding to off myself on account of this bombshell news drop.

And what I found … babes … what if I was suic*dal???

Shoutout to Rolling Stone for this brain-breaking headline.

No matter how many articles I read, despite my growing desperation, the answer seemed to be the same:

Streaming service Deezer, which has developed tools to tackle AI music, told the BBC that “many of her albums and songs on the platform are detected and flagged” as computer-generated. (BBC)

Is nothing sacred anymore? Like, forget for a moment about my well-documented disdain of genAI. Is it crazy to assume that if a streamer plays a “singer” who is actually not “human,” they should be required to disclose it? Indeed:

In September, Spotify announced that AI-generated “bands” and “artists” are allowed on the platform, but would be encouraged to label their projects properly. “We’re not here to punish artists for using AI authentically and responsibly,” said Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s VP global head of music product in a statement announcing the streaming giant’s AI guidelines. “We hope that artists’ use of AI production tools will enable them to be more creative than ever.” (Rolling Stone)

You might not know this, but the phrase “using AI authentically” is what appears in the dictionary when you look up the word oxymoron, by the way.

Do these companies think we’re idiots? I mean, obviously, I fell for it because I was temporarily an idiot. It can happen to anyone, okay?? To anyone. The thing is, how is it possible that Instagram of all places requires users to disclose when a post is aided by artificial intelligence—Instagram, mind you, the platform where self-expression goes to wither and die—but Spotify can allow a label to promote music generated by an LLM without a little asterisk? A little fyi what you’re listening to is less pithy than an elevator jingle???

Indeed, when I clicked on Sienna Rose’s artist profile, not only did she not seem to exist—musically, at least—prior to 2025, but this was her bio:

Gmail ???

To be fair, if I’d clicked sooner, “not just a performer, but a storyteller of the heart” would’ve probably tipped me off. That’s a level of cringe even country artists wouldn’t be caught dead spinning. But I didn’t! I didn’t click sooner! Like I said: I was busy vibing!

I realize some people don’t care that they’re listening to genAI-created music. “If I like it, who cares who made it?” And I don’t love calling anyone soulless, really I don’t, it doesn’t feel good, but: isn’t the point of art to make something meaningful out of this beautiful and wretched human experience? And if not meaningful, then at least sincere?

Let’s look past my effortless Olsen hair tuck here and focus instead on my incredulity here. Old photo, but I assume this is what I looked like going through these “Sienna Rose” articles.

The fact that Sienna Rose’s music isn’t the sort of Selling Sunset stock song we’ve all become painfully accustomed to in recent years (you know, the kind that assaults your ears with the pitchiest synth you’ve ever heard and lyrics like “strutting down Rodeo Drive, she is a woman (a woman a woman a woman) with an outfit and a dream (an outfit and a dream, an outfit and a dream) and a facialist on sp-p-p-p-eed dial!”) but is instead being billed as “neosoul???” We’re co-opting soul music with AI? Insult, meet injury!

The feeling of being thus bamboozled is one I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Like, we’re all this close to becoming Truman Burbank except we’re knowingly letting it happen to us. Can we stand up for a second?

*

Thanks for reading! You can find me on instagram. The newsletter is fully supported by readers, so if you often find yourself thinking I enjoyed that and also I happen to have disposable income, please consider sharing the newsletter with a friend and/or becoming a paid subscriber for $6/month or $40/year. If not, honestly, that’s fine, too. I get it.