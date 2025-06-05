Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charity Tinnin's avatar
Charity Tinnin
2d

Thank you! I left him behind years ago with the plane incident being the last straw and I really felt like the only one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Clara and others
Gaby G's avatar
Gaby G
2dEdited

“It's Clooney and Co. who carry the Ocean's franchise, and don't you forget it.” HARD AGREE! As always, an excellent piece!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture