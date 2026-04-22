Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Jillian Harvey's avatar
Jillian Harvey
1d

The first paragraph sums up Paris/ the French so perfectly! "The duality of Gaul, I suppose."

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Lauren K's avatar
Lauren K
20h

I just took my first mini trip to Paris (a few days between London bookends) last month and I did an inordinate amount of walking and it truly was the only way to live. It was a routine of waking up and picking a random point to head toward while just eating and sitting on woven chairs throughout the day at will. Took me a solid 24 hours to realize I was not, in fact, on a very elaborate movie set and instead actually in real Paris.

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