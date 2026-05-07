Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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aachai1126's avatar
aachai1126
1d

Your footnote content and placement are always little treats to read

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1 reply by Clara
Lauren K's avatar
Lauren K
21h

"I do not appreciate it when the haters are right, like when they said working out would improve my sleep and then it did."

I cannot tell you how enraged this makes me when I (mental health professional) go for a little run and then actually do feel better. It's so obnoxious and I am annoyed with myself and my profession in that moment each and every time.

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