In her own words: Martha’s Monthly is a newsletter all about reading. With a love for translated and diverse fiction from around the world, this newsletter is for those who want to make their reading life more intriguing. Martha’s Monthly was born out of a feverish and profound love for books. I constantly strive for two things in my reading life; to be challenged and to learn, and these themes are reflected in the books I review each month. I care a lot about what I choose to read, which you can get a taste for in my favourite reads of 2024 or my map, where I track all the translated novels I have read.

Martha’s Five Things

At the end of last year, I did a six-week beginners pottery course. It was more enjoyable and relaxing than I ever could have imagined. The act of throwing on the wheel and concentrating on the clay was all consuming, I could not think about anything else, which was utterly thrilling! People are not exaggerating when they say being able to touch and hold things that YOU have made is an incredible feeling. Additionally, learning a new skill is just a whole lot of fun. I recommend it to literally everyone and I can’t wait to develop it as a very niche but cool skill. I am starting another course in a few weeks and I can hardly contain my excitement.

It was my birthday recently, and as a gift, my friend made me an origami star garland. I think it might be the coolest thing I have ever received? I love it so much. Next time I see her, I’ve asked if she can teach me how to make an origami star. [Clara: Origami has been my niche interest in the last few months and I can confirm it is absolutely lovely to fold a flat piece of paper into something recognizable.]

Last week I watched the documentary Dahomey, directed by Mati Diop. It follows the journey of 26 objects from the Kingdom of Dahomey, leaving a museum in Paris and returning to Benin. Out of 7,000 artefacts, France permitted the return of 26. The first half of the documentary sees the clinical process of these objects returning home. It is emotional and jarring to intimately witness objects that hold so much spiritual and cultural significance packed down into a box. After their arrival in Benin, the film follows a debate from students at Abomey-Calavi university about the significance of these artefacts returning. This debate was electric - insightful and thought-provoking. A line a student said has stuck in my head ever since ‘we are still stuck in the pattern of the colonisers’.

The voice Diop gave to the objects, and the questions she asked about what does it mean to be returned, were incredibly poignant. The discussion and contemplation it invites about legacy, political and historical impact is profound. I loved it and welled up a few times. I hope in my lifetime we get to see many more objects returning home because it is so important. There is a shot near the end, of a young boy in Benin looking at these objects that connect him to his heritage, and the expression on his face communicates more than words ever could about how necessary it is for them to be returned.

I feel it is only right, because my newsletter is all about reading, to talk about a book! I recently finished Brotherless Night by V. V. Ganeshananthan, and it is the best book I have read this year. The writing is electric and devastatingly relentless as it follows a family fractured by the Sri Lankan Civil War. The protagonist, Sashi, and her brothers, end up involved with the Tigers and the novel follows the myriad ways conflict destroys our humanity. I have a particular love for reading fiction where I can learn, and I learnt so much from this novel. Ganeshananthan writes about Sri Lanka with exceptional sensitivity and anger, it was remarkable. I loved every second of reading this novel and I would completely recommend it! I went to see A Complete Unknown this week, which was so good! But this is not about the film in general. It is about the clothes Monica Barbaro wears as Joan Baez. Specifically, there is a scene when Bob arrives at Joan's house, and she has this pair of light blue capris on and I have never, in my life, seen someone look so good in capris. She also wears a suede fringe jacket while performing which is gorgeous. Frankly, I have thought a lot about these two pieces since then. A special mention for my mum walking out of the cinema saying ‘Bob Dylan was such a miserable git and Timothée did a great job portraying that’.

Clara’s Five Things

I need to talk about DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS for a second. A little bit wild, to be honest, that the first week of January brought what’s sure to be one of my favorite albums of 2025, courtesy of Bad Bunny. It’s masterful. It begs you to forget the shuffle button exists. The music, yes, because depending on the day I have a different favorite song (today, it’s “LA MuDANZA,” yesterday it was “LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii”). And there’s a strong air of nostalgia, sure, in its ode to Puerto Rico, its history, and its music, but the more I listen, the more I hear defiance, too: in choosing to feature rising Puerto Rican stars like RaiNao and Dei V instead of more recognizable names; in its celebration of salsa and old-school reggaeton; and mostly, in its open frustration of the many ways Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans have been taken advantage of by the United States. Rolling Stone (archive link) and Pitchfork wrote great reviews. For years now, I’ve had to live with the knowledge that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody make up one of the most underrated Hollywood couples. How do I know this? I have eyes, and they have seen the material. Brody, who starred in Nobody Wants This (a show that, full disclosure, I did not watch), was nominated for the usual slew of awards (partly, I assume, in apology for the woefully unrecognized StartUp (2016-18)), and as a result we have been gifted several overwhelmingly loving moments between he and Meester, who I’m excited to see soon in the new season of Buccaneers. This weekend, Brody won a Critics Choice Award and in his acceptance speech referred to Meester as his “darling, darling wife” as they each got TEARS IN THEIR EYES, before the two met back on the floor for a romance-novel-kiss. Folks. I fear I am not strong enough for this. hollywoodreporter A post shared by @hollywoodreporter

I watched Flow (2024) last week and I loved it so much, it’s got me looking at flights to Latvia, where the movie was made. With respect to the Latvian people who I’m sure are lovely, but do you understand how much I must’ve liked the movie to be considering a little trip to Riga? I am, though. I’ll link you to Angelica Jade Bastién ’s review , but this animated film about a brave little black cat and its quest for survival in a changing world is more moving than most of its fellow Oscar nominees ( Flow is nominated for Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature, Latvia’s first Academy nods!), and I’m pretty sure it’s already streaming in the States or soon will be, so: I kinda need you all to watch it and get back to me.

Lastly. Lastly. I think by now you all know that I appreciate a good, well-thought out read, in all of the word’s senses. And last week, Andrea Long Chu delivered with “Goodbye, Pamela Paul” for New York. Paul, famously one of the most spineless people at the New York Times (an honor, when you consider Bret Stephens exists), was caught in the newspaper’s latest job cuts. Chu eulogizes Paul’s role with the sort of panache I dream of, penning sentences like, “Today she is a shouted murmur: Her principal opinion is that everyone else’s opinions should be as weakly held as her own — the idea being that if all our opinions were weaker, society as a whole might be stronger.” I mean! This is what being a dedicated hater is all about. Between Chu and Kendrick, I’m so inspired. Even if you know nothing of Paul and have no hate in your heart, this is a piece worth reading.

