Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
giacomo catanzaro's avatar
giacomo catanzaro
1d

looking forward to checking some of these out :D

Reply
Share
Steph Halchin's avatar
Steph Halchin
2d

this was excellent, thank you for several new recommendations. i love seeing what you're reading always!plus you always have the correct opinions. also this is so real — "I always think these recaps will take me less time than they actually end up taking." HELP !!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clara · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture