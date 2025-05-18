I will say, upfront, that I am sick. I feel like this is important information to divulge at this time. If you're keeping score—as is, apparently, my body—, yes, this is my second cold of the year and my immune system will be hearing from me in the coming days. Am I being punished because I made fun of people who make drinking water an entire personality? Because seventy percent of my meals consist of pasta or cereal or toast? Because I'm one of three people in the continental United States who couldn't watch The Pitt due to its display of a few too many bodily fluids?

My DayQuil and I are listening and learning.

Anyway, all this to say that when I saw the Lorde profile on Rolling Stone (which has, by the way, been absolutely killing its political coverage, I sure hope certain papers of record are taking note), I was already feeling some type of way (i.e. on my deathbed) so when I started seeing some of these quotes, I was like, am I seeing things? Surely it's the cold medicine making it sound like Lorde, now a 28-year-old woman, is praising the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape that we have for years now very much identified as revenge porn? Surely??

Wish that it were, but I'm sorry to report that no, it was not the cold medicine. It was all real. Here, actually, is the full quote that first stopped me in my little tracks. Again, relating to the sex tape:

“I found it to be so beautiful. And maybe it’s fucked up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity. They were jumping off this big boat.… They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.”

Well!