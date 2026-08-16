Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Tyler McCall's avatar
Tyler McCall
1d

and if I say I actually genuinely loved this movie, where does THAT leave us

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3 replies by Clara and others
nic's avatar
nic
20h

tysm for the shoutout!! 🫶 i honestly forgot callum turner was even IN emma, which is kind of insane given how much i loved and enjoyed that film. go girl give us nothing indeed…

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