Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Aubee Girard's avatar
Carol Aubee Girard
20h

I’m Canadian I don’t even comprehend the difference between our (vs American) attitudes toward healthcare! Shouldn’t everyone have access to good affordable healthcare?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mark Pullman's avatar
Mark Pullman
3h

I have succumbed to a kind of defeatist emotional detachment from all the insanity that is The Age of a Cankled Presidency and its Syphilisized Policies. I await the upcoming elections, if they continue to exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture