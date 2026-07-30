Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Deirdre Coyle's avatar
Deirdre Coyle
2d

"What is the point of asking an expert to review a work of art if we expect their expertise to play second fiddle to their politesse? How boring! There is a very weird expectation of humility when it comes to criticism that does not sit well with my spirit. When was it decided that one needed to be diplomatic and tepid when delivering well-articulated and deeply-researched reviews, pieces that by their very nature are understood to invoke someone’s opinion?" YESSSSSSSSSSSS exactly! Why is every person on the internet allowed to have their take on every single thing but god forbid an educated woman says how she feels with her whole chest? It's HER opinion!

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Wiktoria's avatar
Wiktoria
2d

I feel like, after Nolan mentioned in an interview that he read Emily Wilson’s translation of the Odyssey, some people were (maybe unconsciously) expecting her to be grateful to him for „promoting” her work - probably not realizing that she is well regarded in her field and doesn’t seem to aspire to become a celebrity. so now, they are surprised that she dared say anything negative about the movie, I don’t think that element of surprise would be there if Nolan didn’t specifically mention *her translation*

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