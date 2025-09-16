Hmm That's Interesting

Katharine Schellman
I think part of what leads to the absolutely insane-feeling conversations is our collective inability to grasp two things as being true (in so many contexts, but currently this one).

Yes, he held and espoused absolutely abhorrent views toward many, many people, and his work contributed to the degradation of our democracy.

No, that did not mean he deserved to be assassinated, and there are people who loved him who are now grieving.

The idea that if you recognize one, you cannot also recognize the other has somehow taken root, primarily driven by political opportunists. Culturally, we need to get a lot better at holding onto two truths at the same time.

Stanley Fritz
I really appreciate the way you navigated this conversation, and didn't run away from who he actually was and stood for. I have found myself startled, and disappointed in the ways that people have tried to sanitize him. I have also been frustrated and saddened at those who have gloated over his death. I think both of these things have been spurred on by the continuing crumbling of democracy and safety overall. I wish I knew how to get us through this.

