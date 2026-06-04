Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Tess C's avatar
Tess C
1d

Great list and I love the approach. Who doesn’t love a perfectly sized book at the beach or while traveling? The ideal summer read book fits in a slightly oversized bag.

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1 reply by Clara
Lucy S.'s avatar
Lucy S.
1d

Have literally been asking for beach reads! Dying at the chart - thank you for your service

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