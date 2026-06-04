I said I’d do one of these, and look at me, keeping my word. It’s the summer and anything is possible.

When I think of vacation/beach reads, I don’t necessarily think of light subject matter, but of physically light novels. When I’m traveling and frolicking, I don’t wanna carry a heavy book in addition to the sunscreen, phone, keys, wallet, years-long collection of crumpled receipts, and hand sanitizer of it all. A girl’s gotta impose a few limits on herself. If not me, who, etc.

Like, I think Steinbeck would be pleased with this situation. He seems like the kinda guy who’d have appreciated the sunscreen in the background.

Languid, portable prose is what we’re looking for here. Stories to while and wither away the long summer days. I mean, I like committing to a massive novel as much as the next girl, but during the hottest months of the year I prefer to switch it up—I enjoy a revolving door of shorter works. Tl;dr: I’ll wait till October to finally tackle Middlemarch.

With that said, below is a list of 21 books I have brought or would bring with me on vacation or to the beach or to the pool or like, to the park on a sunny day. To a coffee shop after work, even. Work with me here. Summer is a time to photosynthesize, you just gotta find a place to do it. I’ve kept them all under 250 pages, which was challenging, so please clap.

Asterisks denote books in translation (nine of 21!), and the links are to my bookshop.org affiliate shop, although as per usual, I strongly urge you to visit your local bookshop, if only to marvel at the deranged and incredible novels the staff is recommending.

(Scroll to the end to find the completed graph referenced in the below:)

Shortish books to bring with you on vacation, etc.

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And now, for the chart:

The y-axis is the crucial one here btw. My elementary (middle?) school math teacher would be so proud.

Does this (and the 349 footnotes below) make me look deranged? If he saw it, would Fox Mulder put together a cute little personality profile? The project kept my emotional support Canva tab open for hours, so I can’t begrudge it.

Happy reading, friends.

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