Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Mark Gee's avatar
Mark Gee
3d

Ahhhhh! I am not much of a commenter (how many times can one say “wonderful writing” before it’s just silly) but if I may add to the Sorrentino vibes: I was lucky enough to book a role in YOUTH and thusly spent a month with the man. However weird and cool I thought he was…hoo. He carries strike-anywhere matches for his ever present cigar. I watched him strike one on a literal no smoking sign. He spent 6 months studying and learning English because it was important to him to direct us in our native language. We broke 3:00p-3:30p every shoot day for espresso and a little snack. 100% of his clothes were black. He put his hand flat on my chest once and asked “you feel sad sometimes?” and I said yes and he said “please show me” and walked directly to his monitor and I nearly passed out I felt so special and called-upon. The man is a genius and I would do anything to work with him again. I’m sorry this is so long.

Wonderful writing, by the way.

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Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
3d

Footnote 1 is youngest daughter who's the emotional dumping ground of the entire family erasure! :)

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