Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rachel a. dawson's avatar
rachel a. dawson
4h

yes. this, all of this. thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gaby's avatar
Gaby
2h

yes!!!!! Im a first gen immigrant and im sick of being used as a little economic pawn. Yes some of us work "hard," and have jobs, etc, but that does not make me more deserving to be an immigrant than those that do not. I don't have to justify our community's existence through labor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture