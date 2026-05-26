Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Marion Teniade's avatar
Marion Teniade
20h

I needed all 14 laughs I got from this, thank you

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Violet Carol's avatar
Violet Carol
14h

Apparently I live under a rock because I didn’t know Normal People had a TV adaptation?! Going to watch it now 👀

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