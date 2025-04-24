Hmm That's Interesting

tom
3d

>I refuse to consider the effectiveness of a politician in the same vein I consider that of a Best Buy assistant manager.

What an amazing line. Thank you!! I am so fed up with the collective "hands in the air" approach to the DNC.

Erin
3d

Your point about the danger of this strategy being the beginning AND the end is spot on for me. It reminds me of all the cliche comments people make when an underrepresented person is elected, ie “thanks to Kamala now MY daughter knows she can be vp someday.” As if the only criteria for success is winning the seat, not what you do with it. Maybe this also speaks to our problem of engaging with elections and ignoring all the politics that follow.

Thanks for always offering such poignant (and hilarious) analysis and commentary.

