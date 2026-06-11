Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
9h

As a non-football fan, Clara's is literally the only take on the World Cup I would/will read.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
9h

Right there with you - FIFA sucks but I adore the World Cup. I'm taking my soccer obsessed son to see Netherlands vs Japan this weekend and I am SO, SO excited to get to see a game, but also feel like I need to, like, wear a t-shirt with disclaimers that I know FIFA is terrible, the ticket situation is awful, the US is bad host nation, etc.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clara · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture