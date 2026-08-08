Hmm That's Interesting

Hmm That's Interesting

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Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
20m

I’m sold!

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Kate Bergam's avatar
Kate Bergam
3h

I read this book about 25 years ago! Interesting one to pull up now. Steinbeck is my favorite writer.

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