I've been feeling weird recently. Not sleeping very well. Whenever I go online, which is all the time, I see things that make me want to scream, but I don’t want to scare anyone, so I keep the screams to myself. It's been raining a lot, and although I love the rain, it's kept me from my little walks, which are one of the only things that make me feel ev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.